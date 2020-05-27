Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $9,831,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

