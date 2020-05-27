Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paramount Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $513,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

