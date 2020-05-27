Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $171.00 at Bank of America

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $147.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.88.

PYPL stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

