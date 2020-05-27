Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of PEGA opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $52,887.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,543.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

