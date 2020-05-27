PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Up 0.5%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.83 and last traded at $175.26, 22,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 96,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ)

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

