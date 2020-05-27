Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.27.

PING opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 7.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 468,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $7,481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

