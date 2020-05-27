Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 19,510 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $362,690.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,803,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 945,479 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,971,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 217,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

