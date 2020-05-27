PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $877.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PLDT by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 57.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PLDT by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

