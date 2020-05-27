PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

