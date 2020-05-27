PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth $270,145,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.40.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $834.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $864.05.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

