PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 135 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $109,337,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 369,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $205.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

