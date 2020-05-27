PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,109 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

