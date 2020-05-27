PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Balchem worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. Balchem’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCPC. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Balchem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.