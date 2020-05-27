PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 182,230 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,595,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,210,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,929,000 after buying an additional 113,552 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $258.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average is $234.29. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

