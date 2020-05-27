PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

