PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 850,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 515.1% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 140,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

