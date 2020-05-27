PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Qualys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

