PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of INGR opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

