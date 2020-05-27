PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 689.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.