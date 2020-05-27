PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

KLAC stock opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

