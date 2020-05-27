PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

