PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

