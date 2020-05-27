PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $610,741. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.