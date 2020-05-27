PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

