PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after buying an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masimo by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after buying an additional 262,920 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $2,270,260.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

