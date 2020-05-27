PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,108 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

ONEOK stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.