PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,264 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

NUE stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

