PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 733 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LHC Group worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $170.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

