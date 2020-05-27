PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,365 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tripadvisor worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.26.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

