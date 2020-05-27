PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources’ first-quarter 2020 earnings were in line with expectations. The company continues to invest in its utility assets to provide reliable services to customers. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2040. Recently, it received NMPRC's nod on San Juan retirement. PNM Resources is also focused on meeting New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy needs through reliable and clean power. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Risk of operating in nuclear plants as well as stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change are headwinds.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.56.

PNM Resources stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

