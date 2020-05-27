POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc (CVE:PTK) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 122,496 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 341,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

POET Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

