Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Polaris Industries worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.