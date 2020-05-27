Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

