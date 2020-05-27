PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPD from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55. PPD has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

