PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.94.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PQ Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PQ Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PQ Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.