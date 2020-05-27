PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,980,000 after buying an additional 293,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 305,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSMT. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

