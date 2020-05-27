Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Prime Meridian Holding Co (OTCMKTS:PMHG) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79, approximately 120 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prime Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Prime Meridian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

