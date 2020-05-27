ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.70, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

