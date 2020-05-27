ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.49, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

