ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares Up 2.1%

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.20, 454,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 607,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EUM)

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

