ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.68, approximately 401,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 514,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

