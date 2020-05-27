Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

