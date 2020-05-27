Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Proto Labs by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

