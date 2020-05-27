Puzo Michael J Purchases 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,421.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,320.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,987.83. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

