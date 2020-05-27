Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price objective cut by Compass Point from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.