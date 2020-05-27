Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

RC opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.76 million, a P/E ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $738,825 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

