RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim Sells 67,983 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 67,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $898,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maha Saleh Ibrahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 172,031 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $2,140,065.64.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 87,925 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,101,700.25.

On Monday, May 18th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 343,148 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $4,206,994.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $6,997,389.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 33,221 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $425,561.01.

On Monday, May 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,650,250.84.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

