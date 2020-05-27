Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

