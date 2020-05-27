Renren (NYSE:RENN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Renren stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Renren has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

