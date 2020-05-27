Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 46,953 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Anthony Hunt sold 2,190 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $193,201.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Repligen by 118,477.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 299,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after buying an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

